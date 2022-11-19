e-Paper Get App
International Men's Day special: This sevaiyaan version to Ranbir Kapoor's iconic Saawariya scene is now viral; watch

The iconic towel-based dance from the Bollywood film is now viral among Instagram users for its foodie twist

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 06:57 PM IST
article-image
International Men's Day special: This sevaiyaan version to Ranbir Kapoor's iconic Saawariya scene is now viral; watch | FPJ
Remember Ranbir Kapoor's Bollywood film "Saawariya?" Even if you haven't watched the film, we are sure that the towel-scene featured in the '"Jab Se Tere Naina" song is unforgettable. Believing that movies come with some amount of real-life touch, men might have had filmy towel-like moments at home. See, we caught you there!

A creative video shared on this international men's day is leaving netizens in splits. If you are wondering about what the video is all about, it is a twist in the popular scene from the Saawariya film. How about Ranbir Kapoor being replaced with a food dish, some desi noodles? The song just got its vermicelli or sevaiyaan version.

Check out the viral Instagram post, right here.

article-image

The tweaked lyrics read, "Bowl main bithake, Garnish se sajake, Kha jayega…..SEVAIYAAN." Want to revisit the original lyrics? Here you go to vibe into the title song from Ranbir's movie: Oh dholi mein bhitake, sitrao se sajaa ke, zaamane se churake le jaye ga Saawariya...

Since being shared on Instagram, a few hours ago on Saturday, the video has won the hearts of several users. Laughter emojis flooded the comments section, while the creative footage has attracted more than a thousand likes.

Take a look at some reactions:

Comments

Comments | Instagram

article-image

