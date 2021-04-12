International Day of Human Space Flight 2021: Twitterati celebrate legacy of Yuri Gagarin, the man who first visited space

Today marks International Day of Human Space Flight where we celebrate the fact that mankind has reached space through sheer curiosity and determination. On this day in 1961,the first human space flight was carried out by Yuri Gagarin, a Soviet cosmonaut. Gagarin became the first human to orbit the Earth, opening a world of galactic endeavours for humankind.

As per the website of the United Nations, "The General Assembly, in its resolution A/RES/65/271 of 7 April 2011, declared 12 April as the International Day of Human Space Flight “to celebrate each year at the international level the beginning of the space era for mankind, reaffirming the important contribution of space science and technology in achieving sustainable development goals and increasing the well-being of States and peoples, as well as ensuring the realization of their aspiration to maintain outer space for peaceful purposes.”