'Instant Karma': Twitter in splits as Cong poll candidate's speech on rise and fall of leaders ends with stage collapse

Congress leader Mashkoor Ahmad Usmani recent address at a Bihar rally became a comedy of errors recently, as the state collapsed moments after he had stopped speaking, sending the leader and all associates seated on the dais tumbling. To add insult to possible injury, the entire incident was captured on video and has since gone viral.

What makes it far more unfortunate is that Usmani, the Congress candidate from the Jale assembly seat had been talking about how people within a democratic set-up knew when to raise or uplift someone as well as when to make them fall. And while we're almost certain he had been referring to the opposition parties, the stage collapse, split seconds after his words saw the viral video end with raucous laughter from the audience.

And while we cannot say how this may or may not affect his voters, it certainly is an ominous start to a the elections. For the uninitiated, Bihar on Wednesday completed its first phase of polling. Campaigning is underway for the next two phases, which will be held on November 3 and 7. Votes will be counted on November 10.