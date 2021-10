Instagram model slammed for posing for photos at her veteran father's funeral in front of his open casket

An Instagram model has been slammed for her "disrespectful" post at her late father's funeral, which was meant to be a meaningful homage.

The model is seen posing in front of the casket in the 8 Instagram photos that have since been deleted, with a number of them also showing her smiling and smirking.

After publishing a photo of herself posing next to her father's coffin on Reddit, the nameless "model" from the United States became a hot topic of conversation. It featured the 'influencer' in a black strapless dress, striking a renowned "foot prop" posture on social media.

"Butterfly flutter away," she captioned the photo, hailing her father as her "best friend" and paying tribute to his life β€œwell lived”. The woman's own followers pleaded with her to take it down at first, and then the photo surfaced on Reddit, causing even more uproar.

Have a look at the post, which was shared by one of the users on Twitter:

Netizens are totally unimpressed as they call the gesture disrespectful and uncalled for.

Have a look at a few reactions:

We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 05:00 PM IST