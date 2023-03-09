e-Paper Get App
Instagram Down: Check out memes on Twitter as Instagram faces global outage

Here are some hilarious memes on Twitter that will surely make you laugh out loud.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 11:19 AM IST
On Wednesday morning, Instagram suffered a global outage leaving thousands of users unable to access the photo-sharing app. According to the outage tracker, Donwdetector reported that over 27,000 users had encountered issues with Instagram.

The users started facing issues today around 7 am, with more reports coming in the next 40 minutes. By 8:30 am, over 3,500 users reported issues with the app. The outage tracker shows that Instagram users in India were not widely affected, though some reported issues from Mumbai and Delhi (which is normal). Instagram parent Meta is yet to address the issue.

As users struggled to access the app, many took to Twitter to confirm whether the issue was widespread, resulting in a barrage of memes using the hashtag #Instagramdown.

