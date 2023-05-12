Inspiring! Woman who spent 7 years in refugee camp graduates with a master's degree

Hamdia Ahmed | Twitter

Staying motivated in extreme life situations is difficult; but a 24-year-old girl named Hamdia Ahmed graduated with a master's degree in public policy and shared how she lived in a refugee camp for the first seven years of her life. The injustice she faced as a little girl motivated her to "change the world and advocate for forgotten people." Recently, she shared her story on Twitter, and her tweet has grabbed the attention of many.

"24 years ago, my mother gave birth to me while escaping from a civil war. I lived in a refugee camp for the first seven years of my life. My parents came to the USA with $0. They have sacrificed so much for my siblings and I. Today, I graduated with my master's degree." She further added, "Guys, it was everyday people who helped me pay for my school tuition. I would have never made it without those who invested in my education. I worked hard and hopefully made you all proud. I am also grateful for the United Nations, The State Department, and everyone else who allowed my family and me to move to this country. Thank you."

In the same tweet, she also said, "Everything that I do is to make my parents proud. My dad worked as a delivery man using a wheelbarrow. This is how he was able to feed us when we lived in the camp. My mom has faced so many challenges throughout her life, but she is so resilient."

Hamdia also said about her plans for further studies, "I plan on attending law school. Kind words are the best gift. I also have a fundraiser for my tuition."

Check her post below:

This tweet were shared just a few days ago, on May 7. Since being posted, the primary tweet has been liked by 8.7k people. Twitter users even commented on the post.

Take a look at the reactions of the Twitter users below:

