Inside Anil Ambani's son Anmol and Khrisha Shah's star studded wedding; see pics

Anmol Ambani, the elder son of business tycoon Anil Ambani and wife Tina, tied the knot with Khrisha Shah over the weekend in Mumbai. The couple had gotten engaged last year, according to NDTV . The big fat Indian wedding reportedly took place at Anil Ambani's Cuffe Parade home Sea Wind and was a star-studded affair. Pictures from the celebrations show that Nationalist Congress Party member Supriya Sule, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan with daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Rima Jain and Pinky Reddy were among the attendees. Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani were also spotted in the wedding pics posted on Instagram.

Celebrity makeup artist Mickey Contractor shared a photo of Nita Ambani dressed up for the wedding. She wore an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla ghagra with zardozi work.

Meanwhile, the sister of the bride shared pics from Khrisha Shah's pre-wedding functions. Nriti, who is a blogger, uploaded several photos from Khrisha's wedding festivities. She also penned an emotional note remembering their father and wrote: "The biggest and most meaningful gift my father could have ever given to Karan and me. To be able to give away our little sister to Anmol was nothing short of emotional... My dearest Papa. You were missed beyond words, your presence felt more than ever. And yet this might have been the closest the 5 of us have ever felt as a family."

Shweta Bachchan Nanda posted a picture on Instagram with mother Jaya Bachchan and Tina Ambani. The Bachchans are close family friends of the Ambanis.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule shared several photos from the wedding and pre-wedding celebrations on Instagram. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was also spotted in one of the photos.

Anmol Ambani is the elder son of Tina and Anil Ambani and a director at Reliance Capital. Khrisha Shah is the CEO and co-founder of Dysco, a social networking website, NDTV reports.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 12:27 PM IST