‘Inshallah’: Joe Biden channels inner Inzamam during debate with Trump

The Presidential debate saw a lot of punches between Joe Biden and Donald Trump but there was one moment when Biden just channelled his inner Inzamam-ul-Haq and told Trump: “Inshallah.”

It was a nice touch but one that left many Americans confused. The exchange occurred when Trump promised to show his tax returns which led Biden to say: “When? Inshallah.”



For cricket fans of a certain vintage, it was a throwback to the ever-present Inzamam who’d always utter after a match: “Inshallah, the boys played well.”

What does Inshallah mean?

While it was weird to see the Roman Catholic native of Scranton to use the phrase ‘inshallah’, it’s the most ubiquitous Arabic phrase which simply means ‘God willing’ though it can also mean ‘f*** it’ as a sign of exasperation.