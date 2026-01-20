 IndiGo Pilot Welcomes Parents On Board For The First Time: Says, 'Ultimate Dream Just Came True'
An IndiGo pilot, Aviral Prakhar, went viral after sharing a touching moment of flying his parents for the first time. The video shows him touching their feet as they boarded the aircraft, symbolising gratitude and pride. Shared on Instagram, the clip resonated widely, reminding viewers that some journeys are defined by emotion, family, and lifelong dreams

Updated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 02:09 PM IST
article-image

Air travel is often predictable, familiar airports, standard announcements, and forgettable journeys. But occasionally, a flight becomes unforgettable, not because of where it’s headed, but because of what it represents. One such deeply personal moment recently surfaced on social media, reminding people that some journeys are measured in emotions rather than miles.

Pilot welcomes parents aboard his flight

An IndiGo pilot named Aviral Prakhar transformed an ordinary flight into a lifelong memory by flying his parents for the very first time. The heartwarming moment was shared on Instagram, where it quickly resonated with viewers across the country.

In the video, Prakhar is seen standing inside the aircraft as his mother and father step on board. Instead of greeting them formally, he bends down to touch their feet, a traditional Indian gesture symbolising respect, gratitude, and love. The on-screen text reads, “POV: Flying my mom dad for the first time as a pilot.”

“The Ultimate Dream Just Came True”

Along with the clip, Prakhar wrote a short but powerful caption: “The ultimate dream just came true.” The line captured years of dedication, hard work, and sacrifice, not just his own, but his parents’ as well.

For many aspiring pilots, flying family members for the first time is considered a defining career moment. It represents the point where personal dreams and professional achievement finally meet.

Social media reacts with pride and emotion

The video quickly gained traction, earning thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. Viewers were visibly moved, with many sharing messages of pride and encouragement.

Comments ranged from “This is so sweet. God bless,” to “They are so proud of you, fly high,” and “You lived my dream. You worked hard and made it.” Several users noted the visible pride on his parents’ faces, calling the moment “pure” and “inspiring.”

Beyond the numbers and comments, the video struck a universal chord. It reminded viewers that behind every uniform, title, or achievement lies a personal story filled with support, sacrifice, and belief from loved ones.

