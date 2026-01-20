'Kya Superhero Banega Re Tu?' Youth Dressed As Batman Seen Savouring Street Side Gol-Gappe; Leaves Netizens In Splits

India’s love for street food is unmatched, and now, even Gotham’s Dark Knight seems to agree. A hilarious video currently making the rounds on social media shows a man dressed as Batman enjoying gol gappe (pani puri) at a roadside stall, instantly capturing the internet’s attention. The visual of batman eating gol gappe takes a few seconds to process!

A superhero meets street food

The viral clip opens with a pani puri vendor placing a gol gappa into a plastic bowl. As someone off-camera calls out, “Bhaiya! Pehle mere ko,” the camera pans to reveal an unexpected customer, Batman himself. Clad in the iconic black suit and mask, the Caped Crusader stands patiently at the stall, ready to indulge.

“Mirchi Kam, Meetha Zyada,” says Batman

What truly amused viewers was Batman’s signature deep, intense voice ordering his snack. He tells the vendor, “Mirchi kam aur meetha zyada,” asking for less spice and more sweetness. The vendor, clearly entertained by the unusual request and the even more unusual customer, smiles as he prepares the gol gappe accordingly.

Batman then attempts to eat the gol gappa in one go, true street-food style, but struggles as the flavoured water spills out mid-bite, adding to the comedy of the moment.

Internet reacts with memes and one-liners

Unsurprisingly, the video sparked a flood of witty comments. Users joked about Batman’s gol gappa–eating skills, with one remarking that even superheroes need lessons in street-food etiquette. Others sympathised with him, pointing out how difficult it must be to eat pani puri while wearing a mask.

Some viewers imagined comic-book scenarios, joking that while Superman is busy saving the world, Batman is busy enjoying gol gappe. A few even said eating pani puri dressed as Batman is now on their personal bucket list.

Costume curiosity and massive viewership

Apart from the laughs, the video also raised curiosity, with several users asking where the Batman costume came from. Street performers and cosplay artists often wear such outfits in busy markets to entertain crowds or create viral content, which could explain the appearance.

So far, the clip has crossed 11 million views, proving once again that the internet loves unexpected crossovers, especially when a global superhero meets a desi favourite snack.