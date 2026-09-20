India's Viral Truck Driver Rajesh Rawani’s Customised Vehicle With Rotating Seat & Motorised Blinds Stuns Internet - WATCH

India's Viral Truck Driver Rajesh Rawani’s Customised Vehicle With Rotating Seat & Motorised Blinds Stuns Internet |

Popular truck driver and YouTube vlogger Rajesh Rawani has once again caught the internet’s attention, this time with a glimpse inside his highly customised truck cabin. What usually serves as a driver’s workplace has been transformed into a comfortable, well-organised space featuring a sofa-style seat, a rotating driver's chair and even motorised window blinds.

Rawani, who documents his life on the road through videos, has built a following of more than 3 million subscribers on YouTube. His content combines long-distance truck journeys with cooking, roadside experiences and glimpses into the everyday life of a professional driver.

A truck cabin with unexpected comforts

In a video shared on Instagram, Rawani offered viewers a look at some of the features he has added to his truck. The video began with him sitting on a large cushioned seat inside the cabin.

The spacious seat looked more like a sofa than a conventional truck seat, allowing Rawani to stretch out comfortably. He was seen lying down on it before getting up and heading towards the driver's section.

The driver's chair then became the centre of attention. Rawani demonstrated that the seat could rotate by 180 degrees, allowing it to face the rear of the cabin when needed.

He also showed another convenience using a remote control. With the press of a button, the blinds covering the windshield moved automatically, adding another modern touch to the truck's interior.

Neat interior impresses viewers

Beyond the individual features, viewers were also struck by how organised and clean the cabin appeared. The interior had a modern appearance and seemed to have been carefully arranged to make long hours on the road more comfortable.

For a driver who spends a significant amount of time travelling across the country, such modifications can make the cabin feel less like a conventional workplace and more like a personal living space.

Rawani's popularity has grown largely through his ability to give viewers an unfiltered glimpse into life as a truck driver. His videos frequently show the realities of travelling long distances, cooking on the road and stopping at different places along India's highways.

From simple videos to a 3 million-plus audience

Rawani did not begin his online journey with elaborate productions. He initially posted simple cooking videos and everyday conversations on Facebook before moving to YouTube.

Over time, his regular uploads and relatable storytelling helped him build a substantial audience. His journey has also received public appreciation from industrialist Anand Mahindra, who highlighted Rawani's story while speaking about the value of persistence and consistently putting in the work.

Cooking on highways is a key part of his content

One of the most recognisable aspects of Rawani's videos is his roadside cooking. During his journeys, he often prepares meals using a small stove and basic utensils carried inside his truck.

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His cooking videos have featured dishes ranging from chicken, fish and mutton preparations to paneer-based meals. Alongside the food, his videos capture conversations with fellow drivers, roadside breaks and unexpected experiences from his travels.

This combination of truck journeys, food and everyday conversations has helped Rawani connect with viewers who are curious about the lesser-seen side of life on India's highways.

Internet praises his dedication

The customised truck video also prompted viewers to appreciate the effort Rawani has put into his profession and his content.

One user said they respected his dedication, while another praised the modified truck and the amount of work that had clearly gone into creating the cabin.

Someone else described Rawani as inspirational.