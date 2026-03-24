Indian-Origin Delivery Drivers In Melbourne Fight Robbers Attempting To Steal Goods - VIDEO

A tense incident unfolded in Melbourne’s eastern suburb of Scoresby when two Indian-origin delivery truck drivers reportedly thwarted an attempted armed carjacking. The altercation took place in a service station parking area and quickly escalated into a physical struggle.

Attackers allegedly demanded truck keys

According to eyewitness accounts and viral footage, one of the drivers was approached by two men who allegedly demanded the keys to his delivery vehicle. The situation intensified after the suspects reportedly hurled racial abuse and began acting aggressively.

Refusing to comply, the driver stood his ground. Moments later, a co-worker stepped in to assist, and the two men engaged in a scuffle with the alleged attackers. During the struggle, one of the drivers was seen using a nearby tool, believed to be a spirit level, to defend themselves.

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Suspects flee scene in Getaway vehicle

As the confrontation continued, the suspects eventually backed off and fled the scene in a waiting vehicle. Bystanders who recorded the incident said the driver had initially been on a lunch break and tried to ignore the men before the situation turned hostile.

Authorities are currently reviewing available footage and have appealed to the public for information that could help identify the suspects. As of now, the individuals involved in the attempted carjacking remain at large.

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The incident has sparked renewed concerns about safety for delivery workers, particularly those from migrant backgrounds, who may face both physical threats and racial harassment while on duty.