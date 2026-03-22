'India Is NOT Dirty': US Vlogger Praises Kochi’s Cleanliness, Challenges Stereotypes About India

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A travel vlogger from the United States, Chloe Jade, is gaining attention online after sharing her positive experience of cleanliness in Kochi. Through a video posted on Instagram, she offered a fresh perspective that pushes back against the common narrative that paints India as uniformly unclean.

A different side of India

While exploring Kerala, Jade documented her surroundings and highlighted how well-maintained public spaces appeared. Contrary to popular assumptions, she noted that roads and sidewalks looked tidy, with little to no visible litter.

She also pointed out hygienic food practices, observing that vendors maintained cleanliness and, in some cases, even used gloves while serving. Sampling local dishes like dosa, she described the food as not only delicious but also freshly prepared and clean.

Impressed by eco-friendly transport

One aspect that particularly stood out to the vlogger was Kochi’s public transport system. She took a ride on the city’s electric water metro, an eco-friendly ferry service designed to reduce traffic congestion and pollution.

Inside the ferry, she observed a clean and well-organised environment, with passengers maintaining personal space and overall decorum. She also praised the initiative for promoting renewable energy and keeping waterways relatively clean, calling it an impressive step toward sustainable urban transport.

Breaking stereotypes through travel

In her caption, Jade reflected on her visits to India, which were nearly eight years apart. She acknowledged that while some areas may struggle with cleanliness, it is unfair to generalise an entire country as vast and diverse as India.

She encouraged travellers to look beyond viral content and media portrayals, emphasising that India offers a wide range of experiences. According to her, the country’s diversity is what makes it a unique and rewarding destination.

Internet reacts

The video quickly resonated with viewers, sparking discussions online. Many users agreed that India’s diversity makes blanket statements misleading, while others highlighted that Kerala has long been recognised for its higher literacy rates, strong public health systems, and comparatively better sanitation standards.

Several commenters also pointed out that cleanliness varies across regions worldwide, not just in India, and praised the vlogger for presenting a balanced and realistic view.