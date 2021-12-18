India has zero rupee note: Here's all you need to know about the currency

How about someone asking you for money to get your work done, and you handover them a zero rupee note to trick and fool them down! Not as a mere prank but the purpose holds big. Yes, you get that right, we have that currency to curb the practice of bribe.

In fact, India has had Zero rupee notes for more than a decade. Did RBI do it? No RBI didn't do it! This dates back to 2007 when an Tamil Nadu based NGO titled '5th Pillar' got this note to circulation. Whenever some official demands bribe, citizens were expected to produce these zero rupee notes as a means to pay them and hit the officials, as an alert citizen, of the unfair transactions.

Twitter user @GP_Me took to write, "Over a decade now, exists a ZERO rupee currency bill, in India. Many of us are least familiar, as this is not governed by RBI. Fifth Pillar, a NGO introduced this idea back in 2007, to eliminate corruption. Isn't that interesting ?"

According to reports, this Tamil Nadu-based NGO has actually printed millions of these notes in various languages like ​​Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, and its volunteers distribute these notes at public places such as railway stations, bus stations and markets in order to raise awareness about bribery, and share their primary goal of eradicating corruption. There's even a cheeky note within the note that says- If anyone demands a bribe, give this note and report the case.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 04:29 PM IST