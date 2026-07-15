Incredible! 91-Year-Old UK Man Skydives For Charity, Raises ₹4 Lakh - VIDEO

While many people choose a quieter lifestyle in their 90s, 91-year-old Alan Still has proved that adventure has no age limit. The pensioner recently completed a tandem skydive to raise more than $5,000 (around Rs 4.76 lakh) for a community centre in Surrey, inspiring people with his courage and determination.

The daring jump was not simply about ticking an item off a bucket list. Still took on the challenge to support a local organisation that brings people together through social events, recreational activities, day trips, and community programmes.

A thrilling experience to remember

Describing the jump as an unforgettable experience, Still said the most exciting moment was stepping out of the aircraft and free-falling through the sky. Although the adventure lasted only a short time, he said the memories will stay with him forever.

He admitted he never imagined that he would be skydiving at the age of 91, but the experience exceeded his expectations and left him wanting even more adventures.

Community celebrates his achievement

Following the successful fundraiser, the Surrey community centre shared a video of Still's skydive on social media, praising his remarkable spirit and thanking him for his generous effort.

To honour his achievement, staff members and local residents surprised him with a personalised mug featuring a photograph from the jump. The thoughtful gift serves as a lasting reminder of his incredible day every time he enjoys a cup of tea.

Already looking forward to his next challenge

Rather than slowing down after completing one of the most daring experiences of his life, Still is already preparing for another adrenaline-filled adventure. His next goal is to ride a zip line in Wales capable of reaching speeds of around 100 mph (161 km/h).

His enthusiasm has inspired many people, proving that pursuing new experiences does not have an age limit.