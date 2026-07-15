Terrifying VIDEO: Train Engulfed By Wildfire In Canada's Ontario; Crew Escapes Safely Amid Raging Forest Fires |

Canada: A train was surrounded by an advancing wildfire near Armstrong in Northern Ontario, Canada, as massive forest fires continued to rage across the region, forcing evacuations and disrupting railway operations.

Viral Video Captures Apocalyptic Scene

Dramatic videos circulating on social media captured the locomotive engulfed by towering flames, with fire visible on both sides of the tracks. Footage filmed from inside the train's cab showed an apocalyptic scene, with every window glowing bright orange as thick smoke and flames closed in around the locomotive. Crew members could be heard reacting to the rapidly worsening conditions, with one saying, "This could potentially overtake us."

This is near Armstrong, Ontario.



When will the Canadian National Railway Company make a statement about this incident? pic.twitter.com/6bKJYugeR0 — Sol Mamakwa (@solmamakwa) July 14, 2026

According to reports, the incident took place after a train crew detached from the locomotive to rescue a foreman. While attempting the rescue amid dense smoke and poor visibility, the detached unit reportedly collided with its own train, sparking additional fires before the crew abandoned the locomotive and escaped on foot. All crew members are reported to have survived the incident safely.

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The wildfire emergency comes as 128 active wildfires continue to burn across northwestern Ontario, with several communities remaining under evacuation orders due to the rapidly spreading blazes.

Ontario Provincial Police Issues Advisory

In a separate advisory, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed that three trains carrying combustible and flammable materials had been stopped and staged in the Allanwater Subdivision near Collins, Ontario, because of wildfire activity in the area.

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Authorities said there is currently no immediate threat to public safety, but emergency responders, railway officials, emergency management agencies and other authorities are working together to assess the situation and ensure public safety.

The OPP has urged residents to stay away from the affected railway corridor, avoid entering the area for sightseeing or photography, obey all road closures and directions issued by emergency personnel and continue monitoring official advisories for updates as firefighting operations continue.