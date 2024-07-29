'I'm Done...': US Woman 'Kicked Out' Of Restaurant For Failing To Follow Dress Code Policy; Uploads Videos To Narrate Ordeal

A viral Facebook post narrates a woman's ordeal of being stopped from visiting a restaurant in the US due to her revealing outfit. A woman identified as Miney Mac went online to express what she had to face at a steak house recently. She wrote that she had been to the place many times in the past, but only in the latest case she was barred from entering the outlet.

She documented the scenes she witnessed and dropped them on Facebook. One of the videos showed Mac facing the camera and flaunting her dress after being denied entry at the restaurant by the owner herself. She pointed out that she had visited the place wearing the same outfit before, but was stopped by the owner this time, quoting an updated dress copy policy which needed adherence.

"I just got told I cannot walk into Stabs because of my attire... that I've worn there multiple times," she wrote, while stating further, "I was just kicked out of Stabs Prime Steak and Seafood of Baton Rouge, a place I’ve patronized for years in an outfit I’ve worn there several times."

Mac ensured to record the statement of the restaurant owner on camera, where she said, "This is just too revealing. Okay... I'm telling you we have a dress code for a while. I asked if you had something to cover, but you don't." Replying to this, the US woman was heard questioning what made the attire too revealing by saying, "This is a seventy dollar outfit from H&M. My breasts are not out."

As the incident unfolded and she was not allowed inside the restaurant, he vented out on the social media platform. "Never again. I’m done with Stabs," she said while telling people how the bad experience made her lose interest towards the brand.