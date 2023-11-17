IKEA Trolls Balenciaga's Bath Towel Skirt With Their Own Version Of The Weird Product |

Days after Balenciaga's Bath Towel Skirt took the internet by storm, IKEA joined the line of mockery and trolling along with other netizens. The furniture and home accessories brand from Sweden released their product in the wake of Balenciaga's quirky garment. They called it a "towel skirt," quite similar to how the fashion brand named its product. Check post

IKEA UK's post on 'Towel Skirt'

Was it a new launch for real or just something rolled out of fun? IKEA is home to VINARN towels which are claimed to be super-absorbent and perfect for bathroom usage. The UK unit of the brand shared an Instagram allegedly taking a dig at Balenciaga. The post showed a model flaunting "VINARN Towel Skirt." While the post said it to be priced at 16 euros (Approximately, 1440 INR), media reports claimed the actual price of it to be 10 euros. Meanwhile, IKEA's website suggests it to be available at a price of less than ₹600 in India.

IKEA vs Balenciaga

Swedish brand seems to have hit back and revenged their 2017 clash with the fashion name. Can't recollect what really happened back in the years? We have you covered. In 2017, Balenciaga mocked IKEA for its FRAKTA tote bag. And, now it seems a reverse game with IKEA trolling Balenciaga for its weird dress from the Spring 2024 fashion show.

Balenciaga Trolled

To the unversed, earlier this November, Balenciaga caught the attention of people for its bath towel-inspired skirt. It was made available on their official website at nearly 77, 000 INR ($925).

Balenciaga’s $925 towel skirt… fcuk fashion bruh 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vruDZCaWIE — Clem H Fandango (@sir__camble) November 14, 2023

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)