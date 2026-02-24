'If Train Is Running Late, Be Considerate': Mumbai Woman, A Train Manager Reveals Struggles To Operate One Train; Shares 18,000-Step Duty

Instagram

A train manager from Central Railway has gone viral after sharing a glimpse of her physically demanding daily routine, offering social media users a rare look into the ground realities of railway operations. Her video highlights the effort required to keep trains running smoothly and has sparked conversations about the challenges faced by railway employees.

Walking 15,000 to 18,000 steps on duty

The clip begins with the train manager walking alongside a stationary train in a railway yard. Wearing a white shirt and carrying a backpack, she carefully navigates the uneven path while recording herself. Freight wagons and multiple railway tracks stretch out behind her.

As she walks, she candidly says, “I’m not even exaggerating. I have been walking 15,000 to 18,000 steps. It is not just me, it is the whole operating department of the railways. I still feel like we get to sit and everything, but there are so many people who, like, work on the track or who spend their whole duration of nine hours standing, which is not easy."

Her statement challenges the common perception that railway jobs are largely desk-based or relaxed. Instead, she shows the long stretch of tracks she has already crossed, underlining the physical effort required during a single shift.

“My perspective has changed”

In a reflective moment, she admits that her understanding of railway functioning has evolved since joining the system. She shares,

“And I used to be this person who used to always tell my dad, ‘Railway does not do this, railway does not do that. My trains are running late. There’s so much crowd here,’ but once now that I’ve seen how it actually functions on the inside, and for one train to start from its starting junction, let alone arriving, for it to start from a place, there are so many departments and so many people involved in it, and it is more complicated."

A request for patience from passengers

She further urges commuters to be more considerate when trains run late, explaining the scale of effort involved.

“So if a train is ever running late, be a little considerate because I have been that person, and I have learned things now. So let me show you something. As you can see what is behind me, I have already covered the distance that you can see. I’m zooming in, but I still can’t show you the point till where I’m supposed to be walking because it’s quite far. But, yes, uh, and this is what we walk on. This is still a much better path. Imagine it is still winter, but imagine having to walk all, like, you know, this distance during summer and worse, during monsoon."

Her words paint a vivid picture of the physical strain railway staff endure, particularly during extreme weather conditions.

Social media reacts

Since being shared on February 20, the video has crossed over three lakh views, drawing strong reactions. Many railway employees resonated with her message.

One user wrote, “I’m an ALP. Only we, the running crew, know the pain. People only look at their salary."

Another commented, “Madam …leave this job …you are still in the age where you can look for an alternative career …this position in railways will be very tough for you and you will not grow much in life and career."

Some reactions were critical, with one person asking, “Ye empowerment hai ya torture?"