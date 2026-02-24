'Sab Padhe Likhe Gawaar Hai': Noida Flower Festival's Viral Video Show Visitors Stealing Flowers At Shivalik Park; Spark Civic Sense Debate

What was meant to be a celebration of colour and creativity at the Flower Festival 2026 in Noida has now turned into a talking point over public behaviour. Held at Shivalik Park in Sector 22A, the event drew huge crowds from across the city, with visitors arriving to admire elaborate floral installations and themed decorative displays.

However, videos that surfaced on social media show several attendees allegedly plucking flowers directly from the exhibition setups, triggering criticism and disappointment online.

Viral clips show visitors removing decorative flowers

In one widely shared clip, a man can be seen filming a group of people as they remove flowers from a display and walk away with them. Expressing his frustration, he is heard saying that people had come not to admire the decorations but to damage them, adding that they appeared educated yet were behaving irresponsibly.

A woman nearby is also heard confronting the group, urging them to show “civic sense” and questioning their actions. Despite being called out, some individuals reportedly continued taking flowers.

Another video shows a man handing freshly plucked flowers to his partner. The person recording the incident remarks sarcastically that people were taking the flowers for free to impress their spouses, questioning the logic behind damaging public property for such gestures.

Heated argument breaks out at the venue

As tensions escalated, the confrontation turned into a heated exchange. When challenged, one woman allegedly threw the flowers away and responded defiantly. The person objecting to the act insisted that speaking up was necessary because the behaviour was wrong.

At one point, a man argued that “everyone is doing it” and questioned why only his group was being targeted. In response, the complainant countered that just because others were making a mistake did not justify repeating it. Both sides eventually began recording each other on their phones, and references to possible police involvement were reportedly made during the argument.

Social media reacts to public behaviour at Noida event

The viral videos have sparked a broader conversation about civic responsibility at public events. Many online users have expressed disappointment, saying that such actions undermine the effort and resources invested in organising large-scale community festivals.

The incident at Shivalik Park has reignited discussions about public discipline and shared responsibility in maintaining community spaces. While the Flower Festival 2026 was designed to offer residents a refreshing cultural and aesthetic experience, the controversy surrounding flower theft has overshadowed its artistic success.