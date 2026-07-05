'If He Wanted To, He Would': Boyfriend Signs 'Baby Do Die Do' For Deaf Girlfriend During Movie Screening - WATCH

A heartwarming video of a boyfriend signing the dialogues and lyrics of Baby Do Die Do for his deaf girlfriend during a movie screening has left social media users emotional. The touching moment, captured inside a cinema hall, shows the man translating the film in sign language so his girlfriend could fully enjoy the experience alongside him.

The thoughtful gesture quickly went viral, with thousands of viewers praising the couple and celebrating the act as a powerful example of love, empathy and inclusivity.

The clip highlights how a simple act of care can make shared experiences more meaningful, ensuring that no one feels left out. Many online users said the boyfriend's actions reflected genuine partnership and compassion.

Watch the viral clip here

Internet applauds the thoughtful act

As the video spread across social media, viewers flooded the comments section with heartfelt reactions, calling it one of the most wholesome videos they had seen in recent times.

One user wrote, "This is exactly what true partnership looks like.. making sure your person is never left out."

Another commented, "No one is perfect. It is very easy to leave people after pointing out their shortcomings, but accepting those shortcomings and staying with them is love."

A third user summed up the admiration in a simple yet popular phrase, "Ladies, if he wanted to, he would."

The viral clip has resonated with audiences not only because of its romantic gesture but also for drawing attention to accessibility and inclusion in everyday life. Many users noted that while cinemas often lack accommodations for people with hearing impairments, the boyfriend's efforts ensured his girlfriend could experience the film just like everyone else.