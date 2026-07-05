'Husband Pulled Out Wallet Instantly': South Korean President Lee Jae-myung's Sweet Gesture At Traditional Market Wins Hearts Online

A brief yet heartwarming moment featuring South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and First Lady Kim Hye-kyung has captured the internet's attention, with social media users praising the couple's natural chemistry during a visit to a traditional market.

The viral clip, recorded during their surprise stop at Paldalmun Market in Suwon on June 25, shows an interaction that many viewers have described as both relatable and refreshingly genuine.

President's quick reaction steals the spotlight

The video shows First Lady Kim Hye-kyung stopping at a roadside stall and asking a vendor about the price of an item. Before the conversation could even finish, President Lee Jae-myung instinctively reached into his pocket and pulled out his wallet, seemingly ready to pay.

Although the exchange lasted only a few seconds, it quickly became the highlight of the visit. Online users pointed to the President's spontaneous reaction as a glimpse into the couple's everyday relationship, saying it felt more like an ordinary husband-and-wife interaction than a carefully staged public appearance.

Many also appreciated that the presidential couple actively supported local vendors by making purchases during their visit rather than simply greeting people and posing for photographs.

Couple explores Suwon's historic market

During their walk through Paldalmun Market, the couple greeted shoppers, chatted with vendors, and sampled several traditional Korean snacks. Reports said they purchased a range of local favourites, including buckwheat chips, puffed rice, dried baby octopus, dried squid, twisted bread sticks, doughnuts, peanut snacks, and chestnut bread.

They were also seen sharing some of the snacks with residents they met while strolling through the bustling marketplace, adding to the warm atmosphere of the visit.

Paldalmun Market, located near the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Suwon Hwaseong Fortress, is one of Suwon's oldest and most well-known traditional markets. It remains a popular destination for locals and tourists seeking regional delicacies, fresh produce, and handmade goods.

Social media calls the moment 'Wholesome'

The clip has spread rapidly across multiple social media platforms, drawing thousands of reactions from viewers around the world. Many described the President's gesture as instinctive and endearing, saying it reflected a familiar dynamic seen in many couples.

Comments praised the authenticity of the interaction, with users noting that such unscripted moments often resonate more deeply than formal political appearances. Several viewers also applauded the couple for engaging with small businesses and highlighting the importance of traditional markets.