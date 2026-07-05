'Loco Pilot Had Fun': Vande Bharat Express Glides Through Waterlogged Tracks Near Kanjur Marg Amid Mumbai Rains - VIDEO

A dramatic video of the Vande Bharat Express travelling through waterlogged railway tracks near Kanjur Marg in Mumbai has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention amid the city's relentless monsoon showers.

The clip shows the semi-high-speed train moving steadily through rainwater that has accumulated on the tracks, sending sprays of water shooting up on both sides as it passes. The striking visuals have fascinated thousands of viewers, with many calling the scene both impressive and symbolic of Mumbai's resilience during the monsoon.

Mumbai continues to battle heavy rainfall

Mumbai has been witnessing continuous heavy rainfall over the past several days, resulting in waterlogging across multiple areas, traffic congestion and delays to daily commutes. Low-lying neighbourhoods and several stretches of road have been inundated, while authorities have urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and remain alert as more rain is forecast.

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The southwest monsoon often brings intense downpours to the city between June and September, with local train services and road transport frequently facing weather-related challenges during periods of extremely heavy rain.

Rail services remain operational despite difficult conditions

Despite widespread waterlogging, railway operations have largely continued, although services on some routes have been running slower than usual as officials monitor track conditions and weather updates. Railway authorities have been keeping a close watch on the situation to ensure passenger safety while maintaining train movement wherever possible.

The viral video has sparked fresh discussions about how Mumbai's transport network continues functioning even during severe monsoon conditions.

Netizens react to the striking visuals

The footage has generated mixed reactions online. While several users praised the engineering and capability of the Vande Bharat Express after watching it move through flooded tracks, others expressed concern over the extent of waterlogging on the railway lines.

Many social media users also questioned the city's infrastructure and drainage systems, saying the visuals reflected the recurring challenges Mumbai faces every monsoon season.

Although the clip has been widely circulated on X and other social media platforms, there have been no official reports suggesting that the train shown in the video suffered any operational issue because of the waterlogged tracks.