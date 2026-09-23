Iced Coffee At Job Interview? Recruiter’s Advice For Gen Z Candidates Goes Viral; Sparks Debate Online |

Walking into a job interview with an iced coffee or latte might seem harmless, but one recruiter believes candidates should think twice before carrying their drink into the meeting.

Caitlin Wehniainen, a recruiter with 16 years of experience, recently shared her perspective on interview etiquette after noticing what she described as a growing trend among Gen Z candidates. According to her, arriving at an interview with an iced coffee can unintentionally make a candidate appear too casual or give the impression that the meeting is simply another stop in their daily routine.

Her comments, shared in a viral TikTok video and later circulated on platforms including Instagram, have triggered a debate over what employers consider professional behaviour during interviews.

Recruiter says Iced Coffee can send the wrong signal

Wehniainen said her opinion is shaped by years of recruiting for major companies, including Fortune 500 organisations, where workplace culture can often be more formal.

“…here’s how I perceive that as a recruiter with 16 years of experience that deals with mostly Fortune 500 super buttoned-up corporations," she said in the video.

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She argued that bringing a drink into an interview can influence how a recruiter perceives the candidate, even if the applicant does not intend to appear disrespectful or uninterested.

“It is perceived, from my opinion, my hiring standpoint, that when you show up with an iced coffee or an iced latte, that this interview is just like a stop on your list of errands for the day."

For Wehniainen, the concern is therefore less about coffee itself and more about the overall impression created during an interaction that may last only 30 to 45 minutes.

“It looks a little too casual to me," she said, adding, “And again, this is like your perception of how you’re perceived in this 30 to 45 minutes that you have to interview."

Her advice to job seekers

Rather than carrying the drink into the meeting, Wehniainen suggested candidates finish their coffee before arriving or wait until the interview is over.

In her video, she specifically advised applicants not to “show up with iced coffee or the iced latte", suggesting they “Save that for well before the interview or after the interview".

“Go and get one. But don’t like waltz into your interview all casual with an iced coffee. It just looks like you didn’t have time to finish your coffee beforehand," she said.

Her comments reflect a broader point about interview etiquette: small details, from body language to punctuality and how candidates interact with interviewers, can contribute to the overall impression they make.

Social media divided over the advice

The recruiter’s take has divided internet users. Some agreed that drinking coffee while answering questions could make an interview appear less formal, particularly when candidates are meeting a company representative for the first time.

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“I agree. I think it’s the behaviour around it too, like when they’re swirling the cup around and sipping whilst talking to you?" one user commented, as quoted by the outlet.

Another person was even more critical, saying, “It does look a bit childish and completely unprofessional."

Others, however, questioned whether something as ordinary as an iced coffee should influence a hiring decision. Some users pointed out that job interviews can be stressful and that having a familiar drink may help candidates feel more comfortable.