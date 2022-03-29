IAS topper Tina Dabi to wed again, pic with fiance goes viral

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Tina Dabi, who hit the headlines in 2015 for topping the examination and later last year over her divorce with second topper Athar Aamir Ul Shafi Khan, is now set to marry again. Dabi, an officer from the 2016 Rajasthan cadre, seems likely to tie the knot with a 2013 cadre Pradeep Gawande. Since the two revealed the update via sharing a picture on social media, the click has gone viral.

Dabi took to Instagram and captioned her post, “I’m wearing the smile you gave me.” Gawande, too, shared a photo of the couple and wrote, “Together, is my favourite place to be!”

See pics:





Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 12:55 PM IST