 ‘I Got Paid ₹4 Lakh For Working Only 3 Hours’: Woman's Post On Huge Earning Goes Viral; Netizens React
Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 12:19 PM IST
article-image
More than ₹4 lakh salary earned with just 3 hours of work | Representative image via Canva

A social media strategist revealed about receiving a huge pay from a foreign client recently. He announced with an X post that she worked for only three hours to get lakhs of rupees into her account. She wrote, "I got paid INR 4,40,000 approx. ($5,200) from ONE client this month. And spent ONLY 3 hours working on his social media strategy." Her post immediately caught the attention of internet users and got viral. Many netizens reacted to her post too.

"Damn. Itne to CTC bhi nhi hote frehser ke (This isn't even a CTC of a fresher)," an X user wrote while replying to her X post. Soon, another netizen shared best wishes by saying, "This is amazing , more growth to you."

Read post below

Shweta Kukreja, who identifies herself as a personal branding strategist, shared about receiving a $5,200 (INR 4,40,000 approx) from a single client, while noting that she didn't work for months or days to record that impressive earning. She pointed out, leaving people stunned, that she worked only for about three hours to attract the amount and get it credited to her bank account.

Netizens react

She posted on X with a screenshot of the message suggesting the payment credited to her. The messaged showed INR 4,41,862.40 credited into her HDFC bank account. "Days like these make the work more satisfying and make it all worth it," she wrote.

article-image

Kukreja's huge earning in just a span of three hours impressed people. They found it amazing to receive a heavy pay like this, which wasn't even for a day, but only few hours. X users flooded the post with their replies on it. Reacting to the post, one of them said, "Crazy amount from one single client. Kudos." "Seeing this is making me leave my corporate job right now," another person mentioned, acknowledging the social media-based job and its appreciation in the market.

A few people also commented on how putting this incident out on social media not only made her go viral but also reflect on her skills and potential salary. "This is such an incredible testament to the remarkable business you've created," one said, while another added, "It's good self marketing strategy."

