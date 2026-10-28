'I Felt Like A Man Today': Woman’s Late Night Mumbai Cab Ride Home Strikes A Chord Online - WATCH

A seemingly ordinary cab ride in Mumbai has struck a chord with social media users after a woman shared how travelling with a female driver allowed her to experience a rare sense of security. For Apoorva, who had just landed in the city and booked a woman-driven cab, the journey offered a glimpse of what it might feel like to travel without constantly worrying about personal safety.

Describing the experience in an Instagram video, she said, “I felt like a man today.” Her words have sparked a conversation about the precautions many women take while travelling alone, particularly late at night.

‘I Almost Forgot That I Had To Worry About My Safety’

Apoorva explained that the journey felt different because she could relax instead of remaining constantly alert. For many women, travelling alone often involves checking their location, sharing trip details with family members and ensuring someone knows when they are expected to arrive.

However, this time, she found herself enjoying the ride without repeatedly reaching for her phone or feeling the need to stay connected to someone throughout the journey.

“I almost forgot that I had to worry about my safety,” she said in the video.

Describing the difference, Apoorva added, “During the ride, I wasn't constantly checking my phone. I wasn't on a call with a family member, pretending someone was tracking my journey. I could just relax.”

The absence of these familiar precautions made the experience particularly meaningful. What stood out was not an extraordinary incident but the simple fact that she could travel without treating every moment as a potential safety concern.

Why Her Experience Struck A Chord With Women

Apoorva's observation went beyond her experience in a cab. It highlighted how personal safety can influence everyday decisions for women, from choosing a route and sharing their live location to staying awake during a late-night commute.

Her comparison between men and women was not intended to suggest that men never face danger. Instead, it drew attention to the difference between travelling freely and having to remain vigilant throughout an otherwise routine journey.

“Not because men never experience fear or vulnerability, but because I got a glimpse of what it might feel like to move through the world without safety being a constant calculation,” she wrote in the caption.

For many women, reaching home safely can involve a series of precautions that have become almost second nature. These measures may offer reassurance, but they also underline how concerns about personal safety can shape even the most ordinary activities.

‘Freedom Is Simply Being Able To Exist Without Fear’

Reflecting on the experience, Apoorva pointed out that the freedom to go about daily life without fear is not something everyone enjoys equally.

“Sometimes, freedom is simply being able to exist without fear. And that’s a privilege not everyone gets to experience equally,” she wrote.

Her video resonated with viewers who recognised the significance of being able to travel without constantly monitoring their surroundings. One user acknowledged the privilege that can accompany such everyday experiences, writing:

“This articulates something so profound that many of us as men rarely have to think about. We take for granted the simple freedom of living normal life, which is an invisible privilege.”