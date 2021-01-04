'I could do it too': Woman 'hisses' back at cat while cutting its nails; watch viral video

Animals do not always take kindly to being groomed by others. An US-based woman's interaction with her protesting cat has gone viral with netizens in splits over it. The video was shared on various social media platforms by Sharlene Consuegra and features a hilarious exchange as she clips the feline's nails.

Consuegra can be seen telling the cat that it was necessary to trim the nails, "since you want to keep scratching and scratching and scratching" - a fact that does not seem to appease the animal. And when the irate create hisses at her, she is prompt to hiss right back at him.

"I could do it too. Be nice! I know how to hiss just like you. Go ahead and bite me and I'll bite you back," she warns the startled cat.