'I am beautiful on the inside and out': Aspiring model Mahogany Geter born with lymphedema talks about body positivity, bullying, and more

"I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear," said the legend Nelson Mandela. The quote defines the journey of Mahogany Geter, a 23-year-old model from Knoxville, Tennessee.

Geter was born with a condition called 'Lymphedema', due to which her left leg swelled up after excess fluid got collected in the body's soft tissue, informs Daily Mail. There is no cure for the condition. The excess fluid that builds up in her leg can only be eased with physiotherapy and a lymphatic drainage massage.

Geter's leg adds 100lb to her 300lb total body weight, but she has vowed to never have it amputated.

After years of suffering ignorant comments and bullying as a child, the aspiring model now calmly ignores online trolls and proudly shows off her disability with empowering photoshoots on Instagram @lymph.goddess23.

Here are some of her photos.