'Can we emigrate there?': Twitterati hail Bhutan for not allowing Patanjali's 'Coronil' in the country

The war between Baba Ramdev and India Medical Association is raging full-fledgedly.

On Sunday, Baba Ramdev was forced to withdraw a statement made in a viral video clip in which he was heard saying that "lakhs have died from taking allopathic medicines for COVID-19." He was also heard questioning some of the medicines being used to treat COVID-19.

The remarks were met with vociferous protests from the doctors' association, following which Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asked him to withdraw the "extremely unfortunate" statement.

Following the remarks made by Ramdev regarding allopathy doctors, the Indian Medical Association (IMA)-Uttarakhand division also demanded strict action against the Yoga Guru. IMA state unit, President Dr Ajay Khanna said that a letter has been sent to the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary on Monday evening in this regard.

A defamation notice is also being sent to Ramdev on behalf of the IMA, informed Dr Ajay Khanna.

However, this is not the first time that Ramdev has been criticized. In 2020, when Ramdev released the ayurvedic tablet 'Coronil' as an aid for fighting COVID-19, he met with a lot of protest and anger from the public for spreading misinformation.

Now a Bhutanese Editor brought back news from 2020, when Bhutan denied allowing Coronil in its country.

The tweet by the Editor of The Bhutanese Newspaper Tenzing Lamsang reads, "Baba Ramdev’s Coronil still not allowed in Bhutan. Leave Coronil even Patanjali’s Aloe Vera juice claiming medicinal properties is not allowed for import into Bhutan. Basically anything of Patanjali claiming medicinal properties is not allowed for import here. Thank you DRA."