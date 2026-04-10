Hyderabad Police Find Bike Thief After Traffic E-Challan Of Stolen Vehicle Goes Viral; Arrest Him

A stolen bike case in Hyderabad took an unexpected turn after a traffic challan helped authorities identify and arrest the alleged thief, turning a frustrating situation into a widely appreciated example of effective policing.

Viral post sparks police action

The case gained attention when a local resident, Faisal Rahman, revealed on social media that he had received a traffic challan for a vehicle that had already been stolen months earlier.

Rahman had filed a First Information Report soon after the theft at Habeeb Nagar Police Station. However, weeks later, a challan notification arrived showing his missing bike being ridden on city roads, along with a clear image of the rider’s face.

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The unusual situation quickly went viral after Rahman shared the incident on X (Twitter), prompting widespread public discussion and tagging of local authorities.

Police trace suspect using traffic evidence

Acting on the viral complaint, teams from Hyderabad Police began tracking the suspect. Officials later confirmed that personnel from the Shohabeebnagar unit successfully located both the accused and the stolen motorcycle.

The suspect was brought to the police station, and legal proceedings were initiated following recovery of the vehicle.

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Interestingly, the same traffic surveillance system meant to enforce road rules ultimately provided crucial evidence that helped crack the theft case.

Social media applauds swift response

The arrest triggered strong reactions online, with many users praising the police for responding promptly once the issue gained visibility. Several comments highlighted how traffic cameras, usually associated with penalties, unexpectedly became tools for justice.

Some users also pointed out the irony of the situation: a challan issued to the rightful owner became the breakthrough clue that exposed the thief.

Faisal Rahman later expressed gratitude toward the authorities for acting quickly and recovering his stolen vehicle. Supporters online commended both traffic personnel and investigation teams for coordinating effectively.