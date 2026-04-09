Delhi–Amritsar Express Passenger Exposes 'Chaiwala' Overcharging For Beverages; Viral Video Triggers IRCTC Action Against Pantry Staff

A passenger travelling on the Delhi–Amritsar Express has sparked widespread discussion online after exposing alleged overcharging by onboard food vendors. The incident, captured on video and shared on social media, quickly gained traction and prompted a strong response from railway authorities.

Passenger flags overpricing of food and beverages

In the viral clip posted on Instagram, the traveller claims vendors were charging passengers more than the officially approved rates fixed by Indian Railways. According to him, commonly sold items such as tea, coffee, bottled water, and meals were being sold above the permitted prices.

The passenger recorded himself filing an official complaint, stating that tea priced at ₹10 and coffee listed at ₹20 were being sold at higher rates. He also alleged that meals served onboard were incomplete, lacking accompaniments like salan, curd, or even basic items such as napkins. The complaint further mentioned inappropriate behaviour by a vendor during the interaction.

Heated exchange between passenger and vendor

The video later shows a tense confrontation between the passenger and a pantry vendor. After learning that a complaint had been registered, the vendor reportedly offered to return the extra money charged. However, the passenger refused the refund, insisting that the issue affected all travellers and should be addressed officially rather than settled privately.

He argued that many passengers remain unaware of fixed railway pricing rules and often end up paying extra without questioning vendors. The traveller also raised concerns when a pantry manager allegedly informed him over the phone that he was not present on the train, questioning how supervision was being maintained.

Social media reaction fuels wider debate

The video resonated strongly with viewers, amassing over a million views along with thousands of comments and likes. Many users shared similar experiences of overpricing on long-distance trains, while others praised the passenger for formally reporting the issue instead of ignoring it.

The post’s caption highlighted how small overcharges collected from hundreds of passengers across multiple coaches could add up to significant profits for vendors, disproportionately affecting budget travellers and families in general and second-class compartments.

IRCTC takes disciplinary action

Following the viral attention, IRCTC issued an official response confirming strict action. Authorities stated that the pantry car manager and involved service staff were removed from duty. A show-cause notice seeking termination of the catering contract was also issued, along with financial penalties imposed on the service provider.

Railway officials further announced plans to introduce e-pantry services on the route. The digital system will allow passengers to pre-book meals through online payments, ensuring transparent pricing and reducing the chances of overcharging.