Hyderabad: Differently-Abled Man Peeps Into Luxury Car Showroom, Poses Next To Rolls Royce Outside; Here's What Happens Next

Hyderabad: The internet never fails to impress netizens, and one such case is this one which comes from Hyderabad. The power of online platforms was reflected here which enabled a man peeping inside a luxury car showroom to get a ride in one of his dream cars. After a video of a man standing next to the showroom and looking inside from the main entrance went viral on social media, the showroom tried to get in touch with the man who was guessed to be an auto lover.

The viral video which was shot by Nishant Saboo, the director of the Saboo showroom, showed a man looking into the lavish set of cars displayed inside the showroom. He didn't walk into the premises, but expressed his love for the vehicle from the gate itself. Noticing him and his constant glance at the expensive cars, a person asked him to pose next to the vehicles. He was clicked by the man named Shoaib Akthar.

Also, the video captured him limping, which suggested him being differently-abled.

No sooner, the showroom reportedly traced the contact details of the car enthusiast and suggested that they could take him on a drive. "We will see him soon in a Lamborghini riding through Hyderabad roads," read viral posts. Saboo's reply to this, read, "I got his contact no . Once am back to Hyderabad will surely call him to showroom & take him for a Quick spin in my Lambo."

Thank you so much guys , the showroom owner received his contact details , we will see him soon in a Lamborghini riding through Hyderabad roads, clicked by @iamshoaibakthar 🙏 @Muzammil9633 https://t.co/QHiSShbwsY pic.twitter.com/p9qgB50t9R — Torque India (@TorqueIndia) May 23, 2024

This incident has reflected the power of social media and its good usage, which could make someone's dream come true. "Wow, this is so heartwarming," said netizens while learning about the entire incident.