Huskydoodle Rescued After Miraculously Surviving Alone For 2 Days In Alaskan Wilderness After Avalanche; AirTag Gives Crucial Clue | VIDEO |

A five-year-old poodle-husky mix named LouLou was rescued after surviving more than 50 hours alone in Alaska’s freezing wilderness following an avalanche that seriously injured the two mountaineers accompanying her.

Volunteer helicopter pilots eventually spotted the dog standing in the snow in Chugach State Park, bringing an end to a desperate search that continued for more than two days. A video of her rescue has surfaced on the internet showing the exact moments when she was found wandering in snow.

A pet dog missing for more than two days after an avalanche in Alaska was spotted by rescuers from a helicopter. LouLou, a 4-year-old huskydoodle, was found alive in the snowy wilderness and flown to safety. Two hikers were injured in the avalanche. https://t.co/bUsejxlSs8 — AccuWeather (@accuweather) October 16, 2026

LouLou was hiking with two experienced mountaineers near Pepper Peak on Saturday, October 10, when an avalanche swept the men approximately 500 feet down a mountain ridge. Both survived but suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital. LouLou, however, went missing in the snow-covered terrain.

Her owner, Lauren Padawer, was travelling overseas when she learnt about the accident. Unable to join the search herself, she turned to social media for help, coordinating a rescue operation involving more than 20 volunteers, including hikers, helicopter pilots, drone operators and a scent-detection dog, according to People.

AirTag Provides Crucial Tag

An Apple AirTag attached to LouLou provided a crucial lead, but its initial location estimate was nearly half a mile away from where she was eventually found. The rugged terrain and harsh weather conditions further complicated the search, forcing some volunteers to turn back before reaching the avalanche site. After more than two days of searching, volunteer helicopter pilots Amanda Barker and Dave Beckett narrowed down the search area and spotted LouLou standing in the snow.

A video of the rescue, credited to Barker, captures the emotional moment she calls out the dog's name. LouLou responds with a bark as Barker laughs with relief and calls out, “Let's go. LouLou, let's go for a ride. Come on, LouLou. Good girl.” The helicopter landed, allowing rescuers to approach LouLou on foot before taking her to safety.

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LouLou's Owner Gets Emotional After Seeing Rescue Photo

Thousands of miles away, Padawer received a photograph of her dog standing upright and watching the helicopter that had located her. “I just burst into tears,” Padawer told Alaska’s News Source, describing her reaction to learning that LouLou had been found alive.

A veterinary examination revealed that LouLou had lost a canine tooth and fractured a toe. However, she was otherwise healthy despite spending more than two days exposed to the harsh Alaskan conditions.

The rescue brought relief to Padawer and the volunteers who had joined the search. Reflecting on her dog's unexpected adventure, the owner joked that LouLou might not have been entirely unhappy with her time in the mountains.