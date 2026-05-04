Human Remains Found Inside Crocodile In Komati River; DNA Tests Of Reptile Underway To Identify Missing Businessman In Mpumalanga

Authorities in South Africa’s Mpumalanga province have recovered human remains from a crocodile in the Komati River, as investigators work to determine whether they belong to a businessman who vanished more than a week ago.

The remains were located during a coordinated search mission near Komatipoort involving multiple agencies, including police search and rescue teams, conservation officials, emergency services, and local security partners. The operation followed days of efforts to trace the missing man after his vehicle was discovered abandoned in suspicious circumstances.

Missing case linked to river incident

Police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo confirmed that the investigation began after a Ford Ranger belonging to the businessman was found stuck at a low-level bridge crossing the Komati River.

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“The DNA [tests] will be conducted to establish if the human remains are those of a businessman who was reported missing after his Ford Ranger was found trapped at a low-lying bridge in the Komati River, Komatipoort,” Masondo said.

Search teams later identified a large crocodile in the area believed to be connected to the disappearance.

“The team identified a crocodile in the river, which was suspected to have carried out the attack on a missing person,” he added.

Crocodile euthanised for investigation

Authorities obtained legal permission to euthanise the animal as part of the investigation. During a detailed examination, officials recovered human remains from inside the crocodile, prompting forensic procedures to confirm the victim’s identity.

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“It was then that the human remains were found and retrieved from the crocodile,” Masondo said.

Forensic specialists will now conduct DNA testing to establish whether the remains match those of the missing businessman, whose family had reported him missing following the river incident.

Officials praise search teams’ efforts

Mpumalanga acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi commended the teams involved in the challenging operation, highlighting the risks faced by rescuers working in wildlife-dense waters.

“I give honour to the dedicated team that has put their lives in danger to find the missing person. I know it was not easy, but they did not give up, even when they were faced with a dangerous situation,” Mkhwanazi said.

Ongoing investigation

The Komati River region, which borders wildlife reserves and is known for crocodile activity, has previously recorded dangerous encounters between humans and wild animals, particularly during flooding or when vehicles attempt to cross low-lying bridges.

Police say the investigation remains active while forensic results are awaited. Authorities have also urged residents and motorists to exercise extreme caution near rivers and wildlife habitats, especially after heavy rains when water levels rise and visibility decreases.