'Arrest These Hooligans': Men Rip-Off Seat Cover Inside Moving Train For Social Media Content; Receive Massive Backlash - VIDEO

A disturbing video circulating online has triggered widespread anger after a group of men were seen vandalising a moving Indian Railways train coach, allegedly to create viral social media content. The incident has reignited conversations around reckless online trends and damage to public property.

Men seen tearing train seat on camera

The viral clip shows a man inside a crowded general coach aggressively ripping apart a blue bench seat while another individual records the act. Wearing a pink shirt and denim jeans, the man appears to perform deliberately for the camera, laughing and posing as the seat covering is torn apart.

Viewers claim the individual has been identified as Ankit Toppo, with several social media users tagging his alleged profile as the video spread rapidly across platforms.

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Dangerous stunts inside moving train raise safety concerns

As the video progresses, two more men are seen climbing onto coach fittings and moving recklessly inside the compartment while the train is in motion. The behaviour has alarmed viewers, with many pointing out that such actions could endanger passengers and lead to serious accidents.

Railway coaches are designed to ensure passenger safety, and tampering with fittings or infrastructure not only causes financial loss but also creates hazardous travel conditions.

Social media users demand strict action

Online reactions have been sharp and unforgiving. Many users criticised the group for treating public property as a prop for internet fame.

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“These fools are getting a kick out of this. They're filming videos while ripping out train seats. People like these hooligans need to be dealt with properly,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “What kind of mentality they are carrying with them? They think doing this makes them cool, but they are looking like a very big fool. Authorities should take very strict action as they are no more than a termite for a developing economy.”

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Growing concern over viral content culture

The incident has once again highlighted how some creators push boundaries for online attention, often ignoring legal consequences. Under Indian law, damaging railway property can attract penalties under the Railway Act and other criminal provisions, including fines and imprisonment.

Public transport infrastructure is funded by taxpayers, and acts of vandalism ultimately burden commuters and authorities alike.