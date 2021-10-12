Hugh Jackman turns 53: Fans flood Twitter with birthday wishes for the 'Marvel superhero'

Marvel superhero Hugh Jackman turns 53 today. Fans have taken to various social media platforms to wish the star on his birthday.

Hugh Michael Jackman AC is an Australian actor, who was born on October 12, 1968 in Sydney, Australia. He starred as Wolverine / Logan in the X-Men film series from 2000 to 2017, earning him the Guinness World Record for "longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero."

Jackman has been a part of the romantic comedy Kate & Leopold, the action horror Van Helsing (2004), the drama The Prestige (2006), the fantasy drama The Fountain (2006), the animated film Flushed Away (2006), the period romance Australia (2008), the epic musical Les Misérables (2012), Rise of the Guardians (2012), the thriller Prisoners (2013), Missing Link (2019), and the musical The Greatest Showman (2017) and many more hits.

He even won a Grammy Award for Best Soundtrack Album for the latter. Jackman was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, and he won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

As the world celebrates superstar Hugh Jackman's birthday, have a look at how netizens have paid their tribute to Jackman on his birthday:

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 03:04 PM IST