'How The Hell Did They Assassinate Justinder?': Andrew Schulz's Stand-Up Comedy On India-Canada Row Goes Viral (WATCH VIDEO) |

A recent clip from American stand-up comedian Andrew Cameron Schulz's performance is doing the rounds on social media and being condemned by several Indians. He was filmed talking on the India-Canada row and reacting to the killing of a Khalistani named Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Schulz was seen roasting Canadian PM Justin Trudeau. WATCH VIDEO

"I saw a headline Punjabi separatist assassinated. I said, oh no they got Trudeau. They got him! They got Justinder. How did they assassinate Justinder? Did they force him to kiss his wife on camera," Schulz was heard saying while addressing the audience. While giving a so-called hilarious spin, he also said, "White people, we can't share this story, we've got to sit this one out."

India-Canada Row

On June 18, pro-Khalistani Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia by masked gunmen.

In September, Justin Trudeau alleged in Parliament that Indian intelligence agents may have been involved in the murder of Nijjar. Following Trudeau's allegations, both the countries had expelled a diplomat each. India had also termed Canada's allegations as "politically driven".

