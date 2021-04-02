How Jesus shoes were fine, but Satan ain’t acceptable; Twitter users quiz Nike after the win against 'Satan Shoes' with human blood

It did not end well for Brooklyn art collective, MSCHF, after American multinational corporation Nike won the lawsuit over the controversial 'Satan Shoes'. The art collective claims that each comes with a drop of human blood donated by members of the MSCHF art collective.

The company said, “MSCHF and its unauthorised Satan Shoes are likely to cause confusion and dilution and create an erroneous association between MSCHF's products and Nike.” However, MSCHF’s lawyers argued that their client had no plans to produce more than 666 pairs of the shoe.

For the brand, the major concern is that people will start associating Nike with satanic-inspired shoes. This will damage the brand image. The company was seeking a refraining order stopping the promotion of the shoes.

In its filing with the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York, Nike stated that it did not approve or authorise the customised Satan Shoes.

Meanwhile, Twitter users took to the microblogging site to question the brand on the way they function. The same art collective sells Nike Shoes with brand Jesus but the company never filed a lawsuit but now it has on Satan Shoes over the fear of backlash.