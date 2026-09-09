'How Can This Happen In USA?': Indian Woman Shocked After Brother’s Car Wheels Are Stolen, Thieves Leave Warning Note - VIDEO | X

An Indian woman living in the United States was left stunned after her brother allegedly became the victim of a bizarre car theft in a residential parking area. According to a post circulating on X, all four wheels of his vehicle were removed while the car was parked overnight.

The incident attracted attention online not only because of the scale of the theft, but also because the alleged thieves reportedly left a message behind.

All four wheels allegedly stolen

The woman reportedly described the incident in a video, saying her brother discovered that the vehicle had been left without any of its four wheels when he woke up.

A note found at the location appeared to suggest that the incident was part of a wider problem at the property.

"At least 3 cars were vandalised on Crystal House property last weekend," the note read. "At least 3 cars had their wheels stolen this weekend."

The message then directly criticized the property's management, adding, "This cannot be prevented unless Crystal House Management gets serious about parking lot crime. Let them know this."

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The alleged theft quickly became a talking point on social media, with users discussing both parking-lot security and the precautions vehicle owners can take to protect their cars.

Crystal house name raises questions about location

The social media post refers to "Crystal House," but the exact location connected to the alleged incident has not been independently established.

A Crystal House residential community does exist in Arlington, Virginia, and public property information identifies it as a large residential development in the Crystal City area. However, the available information does not establish that the viral incident occurred there.

There is also no publicly available police statement or official incident report confirming the specific wheel theft described in the viral post. As a result, the allegations should be treated as unverified.

Social media users react

The incident prompted a mixture of sympathy, jokes and practical suggestions from users online.

One commenter pointed to the wider issue of crime in the country, writing, "There is a lot of crime in the USA; that's why their insurance market is booming, also there are places with virtually no crime. Depends on where you are,"

Another user took a more sarcastic view of the note allegedly left by the thieves, "This wasn't exactly a theft; it was an attempt to train you. Wow, look-even the thieves there speak English, and he has a printer, too. After all those 'ifs and buts,' he even warns you to mend your ways,"

A third commenter said, "Imagine having a long, boring day and coming out to see all your tyres gone."