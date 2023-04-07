 How about a 'Masala Thums Up' to mark the Friday night? Desi Twitter users react over viral drink recipe
Have you ever tried cold drinks with masala powder on it? Check out this relatable tweet.

The internet is busy discussing drinks, ahem, not the alcoholic ones but cold drinks that most of us might have tried. Do you like having some Thums Up or a Coke to chill out or take a break? Be it so the reason, or one consuming it to beat acidity or gas, a tweet about the Thums Up has gone viral.

Desi Twitter users are commenting their views on a 'Masala Thums Up' and here's what they have to say. The reactions came as a reply to a tweet that shared an image of the drink and captioned it to be "Probably the best Indian drink."

While some agreed to the recipe which has chaat masala to spice it up, others preferred chugging a beer instead. One of the users suggested that the recipe not only makes Thums Up taste better but also Limca. Also, some shared an "ewww" reaction with memes to give negative feedback.

