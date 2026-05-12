'Horrifying': Viral Video Sparks Outrage After Dead Lizard Found Inside Sealed Thums Up Bottle | X @StudentsJnu

A video is doing the rounds on the internet after a dead lizard was allegedly found inside a bottle of Thums Up, leaving many users shocked and concerned. The clip has been widely shared by users across social media platforms.

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The video shows a man pouring the soft drink into a steel bowl after noticing something unusual inside the sealed bottle. As the drink is emptied, what appears to be a dead lizard can be seen in the liquid, prompting strong reactions from those present. The dead creature is even taken out for others to see.

The exact location and date of the incident could not be confirmed. It is also unclear whether the consumer has filed any official complaint with the company or food safety authorities.

So far, the makers of Thums Up have not issued any public statement regarding the viral video. Meanwhile, the clip continues to circulate across social media platforms, drawing widespread attention.

Worms Found In Train Meal

In another case, a disturbing video shared by the Indian National Congress on April 28 had sparked outrage online after a train passenger discovered live worms in the egg biryani served to him aboard an Indian Railways train.

The incident took place in an AC coach, where the angry passenger confronted the railway staff over the quality of the food. In the viral clip, the official initially dismissed the complaint, saying “koi baat nahi,” even after inspecting the meal. The response further infuriated the passenger, who questioned the consequences had someone unknowingly consumed the contaminated food in the dark.

The official later threw the meal into a dustbin and claimed the food had come from an external vendor. Fortunately, the passenger had not consumed the biryani. The incident had raised fresh concerns over hygiene and food safety standards on Indian Railways, with many social media users criticising the handling of the situation.

Disclaimer: FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.