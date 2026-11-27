Horrifying! Kazakhstan Man Throws Glass At Woman After Being Rejected At Cafe, She Suffers Broken Tooth & Split Lip - WATCH |

A night out with friends reportedly took a horrifying turn for three young women at a café in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, after a group of men allegedly reacted aggressively when their attempts to approach the women were rejected. The confrontation escalated into violence when one of the men allegedly hurled a drinking glass at them, injuring one woman.

The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with several users criticising the alleged attacker for resorting to violence after being turned down. CCTV footage of the confrontation has also surfaced online, bringing attention to the disturbing episode.

What Led To The Confrontation At The Kazakhstan Café?

According to reports, the incident took place at Kofemolka café in Shymkent. Three women were spending time together when a group of six men seated at a neighbouring table reportedly became involved in an interaction with them.

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The disagreement allegedly began after the women asked the men to lower their voices. The group subsequently attempted to strike up a conversation with the women, but their advances were not welcomed.

Reports also suggest that questions about the women's nationality became part of the exchange, further escalating tensions between the two groups.

According to blogger Diana Bolshynbayeva, one of the men began insulting the women after being rejected. The argument soon turned violent when he allegedly picked up a drinking glass and threw it towards them.

The glass reportedly struck one of the women in the mouth, leaving her with a serious injury. She allegedly suffered a broken tooth and required stitches following the attack.

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CCTV Footage Captures The Alleged Assault

CCTV footage from the café reportedly captured the confrontation, showing the two groups involved in a heated exchange before the situation escalated.

The video has since circulated on social media, where viewers have expressed anger over the alleged assault. Many have pointed out that declining someone's advances should never become a reason for intimidation or physical violence.

The incident has also reignited conversations around women's safety in public spaces and the importance of respecting personal boundaries.

What Action Has Kazakhstan Police Taken?

According to reports, the men allegedly involved in the incident left the café before police officials arrived.

The injured woman subsequently approached the police and sought medical attention. Shymkent police reportedly confirmed receiving a complaint from her.

However, details about whether the alleged attacker has been identified, detained or formally charged remain unclear based on the available reports.

The incident has once again highlighted how an ordinary social interaction can turn dangerous when personal boundaries are not respected.

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