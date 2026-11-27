Shocking! Man Dies After Falling From 27th-Floor Hotel Rooftop In Vietnam, CCTV Footage Surfaces |

A foreign national died after falling from the rooftop of a hotel in Nha Trang, Vietnam, on November 25. The incident, which occurred on Tran Phu Street in Khanh Hoa Province, was captured on CCTV cameras, with footage subsequently circulating on social media.

According to local media reports, the man entered the hotel at approximately 5:30 pm and took an elevator to the building's 27th floor. CCTV footage reportedly showed him sitting near the rooftop's edge while looking at his mobile phone.

He was later seen climbing onto tables and chairs before crossing the safety railing. Hotel employees and customers who noticed his movements reportedly rushed towards him in an attempt to intervene. However, they were unable to reach him before he fell onto the pavement below.

The incident left witnesses shocked. Footage of the aftermath also circulated online, with one person appearing to record the scene on a mobile phone.

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Foreign National's Identity Yet To Be Established

Initial reports identified the deceased as a foreign national. However, authorities had not officially disclosed his name or nationality as of November 27.

It also remains unclear whether the man was a registered guest at the hotel or had entered the premises as a visitor. Local media reports suggested that hotel staff had noticed unusual behaviour before the incident, although the exact sequence of events leading to the fall has not been independently established.

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Police Launch Investigation Into Nha Trang Hotel Death

Khanh Hoa Provincial Police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

Investigators are reportedly questioning witnesses and individuals associated with the hotel while working to establish the deceased's identity and nationality. They are also looking into whether he was staying at the property and what happened in the moments before the fall.

As of November 27, authorities had not released an official explanation regarding the circumstances or possible motive behind the incident. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

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