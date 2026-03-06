Horrifying! Canadian Tourist Charged For Stealing & Injuring Flamingo 'Peachy' At Las Vegas' Strip Resort

X/NatashaMontreal

A Canadian tourist visiting Las Vegas has been charged with multiple counts of felony animal abuse after allegedly breaking into a hotel wildlife habitat, stealing a flamingo and severely injuring the bird.

Authorities say the 33-year-old man, Mitchell Fairbarn from Ontario was staying at the iconic Flamingo Las Vegas hotel and casino, a well-known resort on the Las Vegas Strip that features a free wildlife habitat housing flamingos and other exotic animals.

Flamingo taken from wildlife habitat

Police were alerted to the incident on March 3 after receiving reports that someone had entered the resort’s animal habitat early in the morning and harmed several birds. Investigators later reviewed surveillance footage which allegedly showed the tourist entering the habitat area around 5 a.m.

According to authorities, the man grabbed a flamingo named Peachy and caused disturbances among other birds before leaving the area with the animal. He then reportedly took the flamingo back to his hotel room.

The hotel’s wildlife habitat spans about four acres and is home to several species, including Chilean flamingos, pelicans and other exotic waterfowl.

Suspect claims he was “helping” the bird

During questioning, the suspect reportedly told officers he entered the enclosure after noticing the flamingo appeared distressed. He claimed he attempted to help the bird by “popping” its wing back into place.

Police said the man explained that he believed this was a common practice used for birds such as ducks, adding that he had knowledge of animals because he grew up on a farm.

However, investigators say evidence recovered from his phone contradicted his explanation.

Disturbing evidence found by police

Authorities reported finding photos and videos on the suspect’s phone that allegedly showed him mistreating the flamingo. In one recording, he could reportedly be heard saying he planned to take the bird home.

Officers also discovered a large blood-stained feather inside the hotel room during their investigation.

Veterinary staff later confirmed that Peachy suffered a serious wing injury after the limb was pulled out of place, requiring medical treatment and stitches.

Charges and court appearance

The suspect now faces four felony counts related to animal abuse. During a hearing in a Las Vegas court, Judge Suzan Baucum set bail at $12,000 and ordered the man to surrender his passport while the case proceeds.

Hotel operator Caesars Entertainment confirmed it is cooperating with authorities and said it intends to pursue the matter fully.

The Flamingo’s wildlife habitat remains open to guests and continues to be one of the resort’s most popular attractions, offering visitors a close look at flamingos, fish, turtles and other species native to the region.