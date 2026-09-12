Horrible! Gujarat Man Sexually Abuses Cow, Flees After Owner Catches Him During Act; Detained | Representative Image/Canva

Police in Gujarat’s Rajkot district have detained a man identified as Kanubhai Gondaliya following an alleged incident involving the sexual abuse of a two-year-old cow.

According to police, the incident came to light after the animal wandered away from the home of its owner, local cattle rearer Merkhibhai Chavda. While looking for the missing cow, Chavda reportedly reached an area close to a cremation ground, where he allegedly saw Gondaliya with the animal.

The accused is said to have left the location after noticing the cattle owner.

Video allegedly recorded at the spot

Police said another resident who was reportedly present in the area recorded the incident on a mobile phone. The video subsequently became part of the circumstances surrounding the complaint lodged with the authorities.

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Following the incident, Chavda approached the police and filed a complaint against Gondaliya. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case under Section 11(1)(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The provision relates to treating an animal cruelly, including subjecting it to unnecessary pain or suffering.

Investigation underway

After registering the case, police took Gondaliya into custody. Investigators are now examining the circumstances of the alleged offence and other available evidence, including the reported video recording.

Authorities have not indicated that the investigation has concluded, and further legal action will depend on the evidence gathered during the proceedings.

The allegations against Gondaliya are yet to be established in court, and the case remains under investigation.

Police continue legal proceedings

The incident has drawn attention to the enforcement of animal cruelty laws in the region. Police are expected to follow the applicable legal process as they investigate the complaint and determine the next steps in the case.