'Hope firecrackers were worth it': Frustrated netizens complain of dipping air quality after Diwali

The air quality index (AQI) crossed the 600-mark at several places across the national capital with a few places in east Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida crossing the 800-mark on Friday morning, hours after the people burst firecrackers on Diwali night making the Delhi-NCR air hazardous.

The already severe condition of the air quality on Thursday evening deteriorated further with pm2.5 concentration at 467 and pm10 concentration at 631 at 9 a.m., according to SAFAR data. There was moderate fog early in the morning, indicative of air quality may not improve much for the day.

Even as Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) plummeted to ‘moderate’ with 162 on Diwali, the air in Colaba, Mazgaon and the Bandra-Kurla Complex continued to be under the ‘poor to very poor category’ on Thursday evening. System Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, has forecast that air quality in the city is likely to fall to ‘very poor’ category on Friday.

The news has left many citizens concerned about the condition of the environment as well as it's effects on humans and animals.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", then 401 and between 500 is considered "severe".

(By agencies)

ALSO READ Diwali hangover: Poor air quality for few days in Mumbai

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 01:08 PM IST