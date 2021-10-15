Homeless man confesses about murder after 40 years just to get off the streets

Desperate times call for desperate measures, but who knew this would apply for murders. It's rather strange but true.

A homeless man was sentenced to life in prison, after he confessed to a murder in 1983, not because he was actually feeling guilty, but instead to get off the streets, and finally have a place to stay where he would be taken care of. Seem like the fact that this was going to happen in a jail did not bother him at all.

After hurling stones at the officer's window, Anthony Kemp who was intoxicated at the time confessed to Chiswick Police in west London last year about the gruesome crime he committed. According to various reports, he told officers in the early hours of the morning that he had "bashed" the victim's "brains in" over a decades-old quarrel.

After being allowed into his flat, he beat 50-year-old Christopher Ainscough to death with an ashtray nearly 40 years ago. Between the 2nd and 5th of December, 1983, Kemp murdered Ainscough after being welcomed into his Kilburn flat.

Kemp allegedly tried to lay the murder on a man named Terrence Casey, who committed suicide in 1989, according to several stories, but authorities found no evidence to substantiate this.

