'Hold your heads up high': Netizens send virtual encouragement after women's hockey team loses bronze at Tokyo Olympics

The bronze medal slipped out of its grasp but the Indian women's hockey team earn plaudits for its gritty display against Great Britain in the play-off match as the country celebrated the side's best-ever performance at the Olympics.

The history-making Indian women's hockey team, which had already surpassed all expectations by entering the semifinals of the Games for the first time, signed off with a fourth-place finish after going down to Great Britain 3-4 in the bronze medal play-off.

The heartbreak came a day after the Indian men's team ended a 41-year-old medal drought by clinching bronze with a 5-4 win over Germany.

The Indians played their hearts out and overcame a two-goal deficit to lead 3-2 at half time. But a desperate Great Britain gave their everything in the second half and scored two goals to snatch the match from India's hands.

The official Twitter handle of India at Tokyo Olympics wrote, "If you watched today's game, you'd know the margin to victory was so so close! The spirited Indian women's #hockey team finish their #Tokyo2020 campaign at an impressive place after a 3-4 loss to #GBR. Take a bow, girls!"