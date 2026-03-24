'Hero Corgi' Leads Group Of 7 Stolen Dogs To Safety After Daring Escape, 17-km Trek In China; Video Viral |

Changchun (China): Seven dogs that were allegedly stolen from their homes staged a dramatic escape and travelled nearly 17 kilometres over two days before being safely reunited with their owners in Changchun, according to local reports.

The incident, which has gone viral on the internet, shows the dogs moving together in a tight formation across roads and rural areas after breaking free from captivity. It is seen that the group remained unusually coordinated throughout the journey, refusing to separate despite unfamiliar surroundings.

In China, Seven dogs stolen from their owners have gone viral after escaping from an illegal transport truck and making their way home. They traveled 10.5 miles/17 km together, led by a corgi across highways and fields, now safely back with their respective owners. pic.twitter.com/aV6H7GWlh2 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) March 23, 2026

Corgi: The Leader Of The Pack

At the centre of the development is a corgi, which appeared to lead the group. In several videos, the dog is seen pausing and turning back, seemingly ensuring that the other dogs were following. The behaviour has drawn widespread attention online, with many describing the corgi as the 'leader' of the pack.

Reports suggest the dogs may have been taken from the same village, which could explain their familiarity with one another and their ability to move together. While the exact circumstances of their escape remain unclear, some accounts indicate that the animals managed to break out of a transport vehicle.

During the journey, the dogs reportedly displayed signs of group coordination, with larger dogs protecting weaker or injured members by keeping them within the formation. The group continued moving until they reached safer areas, drawing attention from locals.

As the videos spread, residents and volunteers began tracking the dogs and sharing updates on their movements. The situation soon evolved into a coordinated local effort to ensure their safe recovery.

All Dogs Reunited With Respective Owners

All seven dogs have now been reportedly located and reunited with their respective owners. Authorities and locals confirmed that the animals suffered only minor injuries during the ordeal. While some details surrounding the case, including possible links to illegal animal trade, have not been independently verified, officials and local sources confirmed the successful recovery of the animals.